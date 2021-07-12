The White Sox have selected Burke with the 94th overall pick in the 2021 first-year player draft.

A 6-foot-6, 230-pound right-hander, Burke is lauded for having one of the best fastballs in the draft class, even though he doesn't offer premium velocity (the pitch typically sat around 92-to-93 miles per hour this spring). Instead, Burke excels at generating movement on the pitch, and his projectable body offers hope that the heater could become even more devastating as he matures. At this stage, Burke's secondary offerings remain more underdeveloped, with neither his slider nor changeup having emerged as a reliable off-speed pitch. Burke's shallow repertoire could result in a move to the bullpen early in his career if the secondary stuff fails to improve against lower-level minor-league competition.