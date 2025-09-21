White Sox's Sean Burke: Handling starting role Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Burke is slated to start Sunday's game against the Padres in Chicago.
Burke was deployed in bulk relief in his most recent appearance Monday in a 4-1 loss to the Orioles, covering four frames while striking out four and allowing one earned run on two hits and four walks. He'll return to a more traditional starting role Sunday for the White Sox's final home game of the season and will line up for a final turn through the rotation next weekend in Washington.
