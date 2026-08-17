White Sox's Sean Burke: Hit hard in no-decision

Burke did not factor into the decision Sunday against the Tigers, allowing four runs on five hits and three walks while striking out two over 4.1 innings.

Burke ran into most of his trouble in the second inning, surrendering three runs on four hits and two walks before escaping a bases-loaded jam to prevent further damage. Colt Keith then jumped on the first pitch of the third inning for a solo homer. The four runs were the most Burke has allowed in a start over his last 10 outings, a dominant stretch in which he posted a 1.60 ERA with a 79:11 K:BB across 62 innings. He'll look to bounce back in his next scheduled start Friday against the Mets.