Burke (1-1) took the loss Wednesday as the White Sox were downed 6-1 by the Twins, surrendering six runs on seven hits over 4.1 innings. He struck out one without walking a batter.
After a sharp 2025 debut Opening Day, Burke crashed back down to earth in his second outing. Four of the hits off the righty went for extra bases, including homers by Byron Buxton and Harrison Bader, and Burke got the hook after 77 pitches (50 strikes). He'll take a 5.23 ERA and 4:0 K:BB through 10.1 innings into his next start, which is scheduled to come on the road next week in Cleveland.
More News
-
White Sox's Sean Burke: Six shutout frames Opening Day•
-
White Sox's Sean Burke: Gets Opening Day nod•
-
White Sox's Sean Burke: Secures rotation spot•
-
White Sox's Sean Burke: Focused on durability•
-
White Sox's Sean Burke: Blanks Detroit for second win•
-
White Sox's Sean Burke: Impressive against San Diego•