Burke (1-2) took the loss against the Guardians on Wednesday. He allowed three runs on three hits and four walks while striking out four across three innings.

Burke gave up two runs in the first inning, one of which was from the result of a wild pitch, and he allowed a third run on a Carlos Santana solo homer in the third frame. Burke opened the 2025 season strong with six shutout innings on Opening Day, but over his last two starts he has surrendered nine runs on 10 hits and four walks over 7.1 innings. The 25-year-old right-hander will look to get back in the win column in his next start, which is slated for next week at home against the Athletics.