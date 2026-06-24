White Sox's Sean Burke: Limits Cleveland for fifth win

Burke (5-4) earned the win Tuesday against the Guardians, allowing one run on six hits and one walk while striking out six over 6.1 innings.

Burke kept Cleveland off the board through four innings, aided by stranding two runners in scoring position during the third, before the right-hander served up a solo homer to Kahlil Watson to lead off the fifth. Burke again escaped trouble later in the inning, stranding the bases loaded. The 25-year-old has now earned a win in three of his last four starts while recording 27 strikeouts during that span. Burke will carry a 3.71 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 87:30 K:BB into his next scheduled start on the road against Baltimore.