Burke allowed three hits and struck out four across 7.1 innings during the Nationals' 2-1 extra-inning win over the White Sox on Sunday. He did not issue a walk.

Bryan Hudson served as Sunday's opener, and Burke followed with seven-plus strong innings, yielded just three baserunners before being pulled in the ninth inning. It was Burke's best performance since his quality start against the Blue Jays on April 3, and he now sits at a 3.21 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 24:7 K:BB across 33.2 innings. His next turn in the rotation is next weekend on the road against the Padres, but it's unclear whether he'll operate behind an opener for that contest.