Burke is on the 7-day injured list at Triple-A Charlotte due to shoulder soreness and is expected back sometime this month, Jim Callis of MLB.com reports.

Chicago's rotation depth is pretty mediocre, so Burke could in theory be called upon sometime this summer, even if he isn't a finished product. The 23-year-old righty made two starts and gave up nine earned runs in seven innings at Triple-A last year after making 19 starts with a 4.81 ERA at Double-A.