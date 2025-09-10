The White Sox recalled Burke from Triple-A Charlotte on Wednesday.

Burke will draw the start in Wednesday's game versus the Rays and he should have a good shot to remain in the Chicago rotation for the rest of the season. The right-hander was demoted to Charlotte last month after posting a 4.28 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 110:54 K:BB across 117.2 innings for the White Sox. Burke allowed 11 runs over 12.2 frames in three starts with Charlotte, but he pitched well his last time out, fanning seven in a quality start.