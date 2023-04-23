Burke (shoulder) returned from Triple-A Charlotte's 7-day injured list Tuesday and worked 1.2 innings that day in a 5-4 loss to Louisville, giving up five earned runs on one hit and four walks while striking out two. Charlotte placed him on the temporary inactive list Wednesday.

Burke's season debut was delayed after he experienced shoulder soreness coming out of spring training, and he probably could have benefited from a longer wait before making his debut, given how poorly it went. He needed 43 pitches just to record five outs and threw only 19 strikes in the outing. The White Sox haven't indicated that Burke suffered any setbacks with the shoulder in the start, but the fact that he's back off the active roster again suggests that he likely won't be cleared to take the hill the next time his turn comes up in the Charlotte rotation.