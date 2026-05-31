White Sox's Sean Burke: Settles in after shaky first inning

Burke took a no-decision Sunday against the Tigers, allowing one run on three hits and two walks in 5.1 innings. He struck out six.

Following Detroit's one-run opening frame, Burke settled down quickly from that point on. Sunday marked the first time the 26-year-old right-hander gave up one run or zero since his first start of the month of May, and he's now fanned at least five in five of his last six outings. Burke has a quality 3.72 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 60:18 K:BB across 65.1 innings, but he's set to face one of his stiffest tasks of the season next weekend in Philadelphia against the Phillies.