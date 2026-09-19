Burke (10-7) notched the win Saturday against Detroit, striking out five while allowing one run on five hits and three walks in six innings.

The Tigers scratched a run across in the fifth inning, but that was all they would muster in the scoring department on the afternoon. Burke has now worked at least five innings while giving up less than two runs in three of his last four outings in September, though he did surrender a staggering seven runs in the other appearance. He'll bring a solid 3.40 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 178:61 K:BB over 167 innings into his next scheduled start against the lowly Rockies, which figures to be his final showing of the regular season.