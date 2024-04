Burke (shoulder) should rejoin the Triple-A Charlotte rotation in May, Jim Callis of MLB.com reports.

Shoulder discomfort limited Burke to nine starts at Triple-A last season, and he hasn't pitched in a game since June 10. It's unclear if Burke had a surgery or if he's still just dealing with soreness/discomfort. He had a 7.61 ERA and a 1.72 WHIP in 36.2 innings last season.