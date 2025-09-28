Burke did not factor into the decision Saturday against the Nationals, allowing two runs on three hits and a walk across 4.1 innings. He struck out 10.

Working in a bulk role Saturday, Burke was impressive, logging a season-high 10 punchouts while allowing just a pair of runs on a Daylen Lile homer. The 25-year-old Burke was solid down the stretch, posting a 3.65 ERA over his last three appearances (12.1 innings). He'll finish the year at 4-11 with a 4.29 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 133 strikeouts across 134.1 innings.