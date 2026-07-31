White Sox's Sean Burke: Strikes out 10 in no-decision

Burke did not factor into Thursday's decision against the Yankees, allowing three hits and two walks while striking out 10 across six scoreless innings.

It was another dominant effort out of Burke, who generated 18 whiffs on 91 pitches (58 strikes) while striking out 10 batters for a second consecutive outing. He's registered a quality start in five-straight appearances and has a 3.04 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 140:37 K:BB across 124.1 innings, and he ranks fifth in the American League in punchouts. Burke is lined up to take on the Red Sox at Fenway Park next week.