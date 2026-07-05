White Sox's Sean Burke: Strikes out 11 in no-decision

Burke did not factor into the decision in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Guardians, allowing one run on seven hits and no walks with 11 strikeouts over six innings.

A solo homer in the fifth inning was the only blemish on Burke's performance as he generated 16 whiffs on 95 pitches while registering a career-high 11 strikeouts. It continued a strong run for the 26-year-old, who's worked into the sixth inning or beyond in four straight outings while allowing just five earned runs during that span. He'll take a 3.56 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 106:33 K:BB across 98.2 innings this season into a home matchup with the Athletics next weekend.