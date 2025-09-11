Burke didn't factor into the decision Wednesday against the Rays, allowing three runs on five hits and four walks in 4.1 innings. He struck out five.

Burke continues to struggle with providing length for the White Sox, having now been unable to fire at least five innings in five of his last six major-league starts. The right-hander has managed to yield fewer than six hits in each of those outings, though he's issued multiple walks in four of those six appearances. Burke has a 4.28 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 115:58 K:BB over 122 frames overall, and he'll be looking to work deeper into his outing in his next scheduled turn in the rotation against the last-place Orioles.