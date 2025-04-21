Burke did not factor into the decision in Sunday's 8-4 win over the Red Sox, allowing four runs (one earned) on five hits and three walks with five strikeouts over five innings.

Burke wasn't helped by his defense, as he surrendered a three-run home run following two consecutive errors in the first inning. He managed 14 swinging strikes on a season-high 94 pitches and completed five frames for just the second time in five outings. On the year, the 25-year-old owns a 6.23 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 15:9 K:BB across 21.2 innings and lines up for a road matchup with the Athletics next weekend.