White Sox's Sean Burke: Strikes out seven in no-decision
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Burke did not factor into the decision in Game 1 of Thursday's doubleheader against the Cardinals, allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits and two walks with seven strikeouts over 5.1 innings.
While he was unable to finish the sixth inning, Burke reached 100 pitches for the first time in a start and recorded a season-high seven strikeouts. It was a solid rebound for the 25-year-old after surrendering seven earned runs in his previous outing, and he's now held opponents to two earned runs or fewer in seven of his past 10 starts. He'll carry a 4.50 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 61:35 K:BB across 76 innings into a tough matchup with the Diamondbacks next week.
