Burke (0-1) took the loss against the Brewers on Saturday, allowing four runs (three earned) on seven hits and one walk while striking out five over four innings.

Burke was tagged for four runs over his first two innings before settling in with back-to-back scoreless frames. He threw 59 of 91 pitches for strikes but generated just five whiffs. The 26-year-old is coming off a 2025 campaign in which he posted a 4.22 ERA and 1.44 WHIP across 134.1 innings and will look to build more consistency moving forward. He lines up for a home matchup against the Blue Jays next week.