Burke (1-4) took the loss Friday as the White Sox were downed 6-5 by the A's, giving up four runs (three earned) on five hits and two walks over 5.1 innings of relief. He struck out five.

Entering the game to begin the second inning behind opener Tyler Gilbert, Burke kept the A's off the board for three frames before the wheels began to fall off. The 25-year-old righty tossed 86 pitches (49 strikes) before getting the hook as he lost his fourth straight decision, a stretch in which he's stumbled to a 7.71 ERA, 1.76 WHIP and 17:11 K:BB over 21 innings. Burke will try to get back in the win column in his next trip to the mound, which lines up to come at home next week against the Brewers.