White Sox's Sean Burke: Stumbles in sixth loss

Burke (7-6) took the loss Wednesday against the Red Sox, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks in 4.1 innings. He struck out four.

Wednesday's outing disrupted an exceptional stretch of play for Burke, who entered the day on a streak of five consecutive starts with at least six innings while yielding two runs or fewer. The right-hander labored, needing 91 pitches to finish 4.1 frames, and the four punchouts were his fewest since May 8 versus Seattle. Burke is set to carry what's still an outstanding 3.08 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 144:39 K:BB over 128.2 innings into a home matchup with the Reds.