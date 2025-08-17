Burke (4-10) took the loss against the Royals on Saturday, allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits and one walk while striking out three across 3.2 innings.

Burke wasn't able to make it out of the fourth inning after running his pitch count up to 85 (54 strikes) while generating just five whiffs. It's the second game in a row in which he hasn't made it out of the fourth inning, and the 25-year-old right-hander has failed to make it to the fifth frame in four of his last five starts. Burke now sits at a 4.28 ERA and 1.44 WHIP across 117.2 innings this season, with his 10 losses and 54 walks ranked third and sixth most, respectively, in the American League. He'll look to earn his first win since June 25 in his next start, tentatively slated for next weekend at home against the Twins.