White Sox's Sean Burke: Wild in loss Saturday

Burke (3-4) took the loss against the Dodgers on Saturday, allowing four runs on six hits and five walks while striking out six batters over four innings.

After working behind an opener in his previous appearance last Saturday, Burke went back to a starting role against Los Angeles. That didn't work out for the White Sox, as the right-hander yielded three runs on a pair of homers in the first inning and four runs overall across four frames. Burke really struggled with his control, throwing just 49 of 92 pitches for strikes and tying a season-worst mark with five free passes. He had previously posted that mark in that bulk-relief appearance just last Saturday, so Burke has really struggled to throw strikes of late, though he's also punched out at least six batters in four straight outings. He'll look to get back on track in his next start, which is scheduled to take place in Detroit.