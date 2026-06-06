White Sox's Sean Burke: Working behind opener Saturday

Burke is expected to pitch in bulk relief behind opener Brandon Eisert during Saturday's game in Philadelphia, Brooke Fletcher of Chicago Sports Network reports.

The top half of the Philadelphia lineup often features three tough left-handed hitters in Kyle Schwarber, Bryce Harper and Brandon Marsh, so the White Sox will have the left-handed Eisert open the contest in an effort to avoid an early deficit. Once Eisert works the first inning or two, Burke should take over in relief and handle something close to the workload he would typically handle as a starter. The right-hander has been solid out of the front end of the Chicago rotation this season, delivering a 3.72 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 60:18 K:BB in 65.1 innings across 12 appearances (10 starts).