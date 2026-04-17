White Sox's Sean Newcomb: Impressive out of bullpen
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Newcomb went 1.2 shutout innings allowing just one hit while striking out three batters in a 5-3 loss to Tampa Bay on Thursday.
Newcomb entered in the seventh inning, keeping the game knotted at two before Seranthony Dominguez blew the game in the ninth. The 32-year-old got off to a rocky start to begin 2026, allowing six earned runs over his first 10 innings prior to this appearance. The left-hander has recorded multiple lengthy relief appearances, establishing himself as a mid-relief pitcher out of the bullpen for Chicago.
More News
-
White Sox's Sean Newcomb: Will pitch out of bullpen in 2026•
-
White Sox's Sean Newcomb: Impressive spring outing•
-
White Sox's Sean Newcomb: Inks one-year deal with White Sox•
-
Sean Newcomb: Interest as starter, reliever•
-
Athletics' Sean Newcomb: Out with elbow inflammation•
-
Athletics' Sean Newcomb: Strikes out side for save•