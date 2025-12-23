The White Sox signed Newcomb (elbow) to a one-year, $4.5 million contract Tuesday.

Newcomb was terrific as a full-time reliever after being traded to the Athletics last season, collecting a 1.75 ERA and 50:14 K:BB over 51.1 innings. The left-hander will get an opportunity to start in Chicago, per Will Sammon of The Athletic, though he could eventually shift back to a relief role. Newcomb's 2025 campaign ended prematurely due to left elbow inflammation, but he should be ready to go for spring training.