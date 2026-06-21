White Sox's Sean Newcomb: Perfect as opener Saturday

Newcomb didn't factor into the decision during Saturday's loss to the Tigers, throwing three perfect innings as the opener. He struck out four.

The veteran southpaw ended up staying in the game longer than any other White Sox pitcher in what became a true bullpen day, and Newcomb needed 42 pitches (28 strikes) to retire all nine batters he faced -- his biggest workload since April 22, when he tossed 44 pitches against the Diamondbacks. There's been no indication Chicago intends to stretch Newcomb out to be a regular starter or bulk reliever, as he's been too valuable in the bullpen. Through 45.1 innings over 29 appearances (one start) this season, he's delivered a 2.58 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 44:11 K:BB with five holds and a save.