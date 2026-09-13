Newcomb will be the White Sox's opener against the Guardians on Monday, James Fegan of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Sean Burke was originally scheduled to start in Monday's series opener, but the right-hander will instead follow Newcomb after the former tosses the first inning or two. It'll be Newcomb's sixth start of the season and second in three days. He was the White Sox's opener against the Cardinals on Saturday, when he allowed one run on one hit and one walk while striking out four across 1.1 innings.