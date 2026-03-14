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White Sox manager Will Venable told reporters Saturday that Newcomb will work out of the bullpen for the 2026 season, Kyle Williams of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Newcomb has operated as a starter for most of his major-league career, but he found success out of the bullpen with the Red Sox and Athletics in 2025, posting a 2.73 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 91:31 K:BB across 92.1 innings. He inked a one-year deal with the White Sox in December and was competing for a rotation spot for the 2026 season. Although he won't open the season as a starter, Newcomb could see some spot starts to help give the White Sox's rotation extra rest.

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