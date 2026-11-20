The White Sox acquired Sullivan and Douglas Veliz from the Rockies in exchange for Davis Martin and Luis Castillo on Thursday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

The 24-year-old Sullivan was a second-round pick by Colorado in 2023 and got his first taste of the big leagues last season. He made five starts for the Rockies but was roughed up for an 8.87 ERA, 2.02 WHIP and 16:11 K:BB across 22.1 innings. In 14 starts with Triple-A Albuquerque, Sullivan posted a 5.31 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 59:22 K:BB across 61.0 frames. The left-hander was in the 100th percentile in extension (7.7) in his limited sample in the majors. He could compete for a rotation spot with the White Sox next season after Martin and Castillo were dealt away.