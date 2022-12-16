site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
White Sox's Sebastian Rivero: Catches on with White Sox
Rivero signed a minor-league contract with the White Sox on Friday that includes an invitation to major-league spring training.
Rivero, 24, follows new White Sox manager Pedro Grifol from the Royals. He's a glove-first catcher who has managed just a .433 OPS during his brief time in the big leagues.
