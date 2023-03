Rivero was reassigned to minor-league camp by the White Sox on Monday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Rivero will head to the minors with Yasmani Grandal and Seby Zavala set to open the 2023 campaign as the club's two top options behind the dish. Rivero saw his first big-league action a year ago with the Royals, slashing .154/.214/.154 with an RBI and two runs scored in 17 games.