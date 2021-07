Zavala will start at catcher and bat ninth Monday in the first game of a doubleheader with the Twins.

Zavala will be behind the dish for the second game in a row after he went 0-for-2 in Sunday's 4-0 win over the Astros. The 27-year-old will presumably bow out of the lineup for the second half of the doubleheader in favor of Zack Collins, who still appears locked in as Chicago's No. 1 catcher while Yasmani Grandal (knee) is sidelined.