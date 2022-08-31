Zavala is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Royals.

With Yasmani Grandal (knee) returning to action Wednesday and starting behind the plate following a minimum-length stay on the injured list, Zavala's reign as the White Sox's clear No. 1 catcher will come to an end. While Grandal's longer track record of success at the big-league level gives him a decent amount of leash, Zavala's superior production this season could be enough for him to stick around in a timeshare with Grandal. Zavala owns a .743 OPS over 170 plate appearances in 2022, a stark contrast to Grandal's .566 OPS over 290 plate appearances.