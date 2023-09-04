Zavala (oblique) was activated from the 10-day injured list and designated for assignment Monday.

The move comes as a bit of a surprise, as Zavala had been seeing the bulk of the starts at catcher prior to straining his oblique in early August. However, the White Sox are prepared to go with Korey Lee and Yasmani Grandal as their catching duo down the stretch. Zavala has a career .613 OPS over parts of four big-league seasons, but with so many teams looking for catching depth it's possible he gets claimed on waivers.