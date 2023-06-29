Zavala went 3-for-5 with a pair of home runs and four RBI in Wednesday's 11-5 win over the Angels.

Zavala had gone just 1-for-20 across 10 games since his previous multi-homer game June 6 versus the Yankees. The catcher remains in a backup role behind Yasmani Grandal, which gives Zavala few opportunities to prove himself. While he's up to six homers on the year, the 29-year-old has slashed just .168/.200/.336 with 15 RBI, 11 runs scored and a stolen base over 120 plate appearances.