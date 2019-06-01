Zavala was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte following Friday's game against the Indians, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Zavala made his major-league debut Sunday, and despite taking the collar (0-for-4), he was finally able to nab his first hit Friday night. This move opens up a roster spot for Welington Castillo, who's eligible to come off the 7-day injured list Saturday.

