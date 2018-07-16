Zavala was placed on the 7-day disabled list Monday at Triple-A Charlotte with an undisclosed injury.

Zavala hasn't played since Friday due to the injury and will be replaced on the active roster by fellow catcher Brett Austin (undisclosed), who was activated from the DL in a corresponding move. Over 303 plate appearances between Charlotte and Double-A Birmingham this season, Zavala has slashed .260/.337/.426 with 11 home runs and 37 RBI.