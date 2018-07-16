White Sox's Seby Zavala: Heads to 7-day DL
Zavala was placed on the 7-day disabled list Monday at Triple-A Charlotte with an undisclosed injury.
Zavala hasn't played since Friday due to the injury and will be replaced on the active roster by fellow catcher Brett Austin (undisclosed), who was activated from the DL in a corresponding move. Over 303 plate appearances between Charlotte and Double-A Birmingham this season, Zavala has slashed .260/.337/.426 with 11 home runs and 37 RBI.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Five hitter upgrades to make
Looking to make a splash? The All-Star break is the right time to do it. Chris Towers has five...
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
A preseason top 100 was sufficient then, but things have changed in half a season's time. Scott...
-
Five pitcher upgrades to make
So where do you find precious upside pitching for the second half and Fantasy stretch run?...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Baez climbing
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Marte
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Struggling Aces
Luis Severino, Corey Kluber, Charlie Morton and a few other aces just haven’t been themselves...