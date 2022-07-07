Zavala is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Tigers.

Reese McGuire will be behind the plate for the series opener, but Zavala still looks like manager Tony La Russa's preferred option at catcher while Yasmani Grandal (back) is stuck on the injured list. Zavala started in four of the previous five games and went 8-for-16 with two doubles, a walk, three RBI and two runs during that stretch.