White Sox's Seby Zavala: Heads to minor-league camp
The White Sox reassigned Zavala to minor-league camp Friday.
Zavala earned a non-roster invitation to spring training after slashing .282/.353/.499 with 21 home runs in 387 at-bats between Low-A Kannapolis and High-A Winston-Salem in 2017. Double-A Birmingham seems like the likely destination for the 24-year-old this season.
