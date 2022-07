Zavala went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run and an additional run scored in a 12-2 victory over Minnesota on Thursday.

Chicago had built a 9-1 lead by the ninth inning, and Zavala put the exclamation mark on the rout with his three-run shot to left field in the top of that frame. The long ball was his second of the campaign and first since June 15. Zavala hasn't hit for much power overall this season, but he's shown well with a .303/.349/.474 slash line through 24 games.