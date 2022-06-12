Zavala is traveling to Chicago on Saturday and is expected to join the active roster ahead of Sunday's game against the Rangers, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Zavala was outrighted off the roster prior to Opening Day, but he'll be needed again with Yasmani Grandal (hamstring) unavailable for at least Sunday's contest. If Grandal's injury sends him to the injured list, Zavala will be his direct replacement on the roster, but the White Sox still intend to call up Zavala temporarily even if Grandal only has to miss a day or two, as the team doesn't want to go into a game with Reese McGuire as the only healthy catcher.