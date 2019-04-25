Zavala was placed on the 7-day injured list Wednesday with left wrist inflammation, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

The move is retroactive to Wednesday, so Zavala will be eligible to return in six days, should he prove ready. Prior to landing on the shelf, the backstop compiled a lackluster .203/.230/.458 slash line with three homers in 14 games with Triple-A Charlotte.

More News
Our Latest Stories