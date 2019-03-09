Zavala (quadriceps) is available off the bench for Saturday's Cactus League game against the Rangers, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Zavala has been limited to just three at-bats this spring while tending to the strained left quad. It's unclear if the White Sox plan on using him Saturday, but the team's decision to make him available suggests that there's no longer much concern about the injury. Zavala is expected to open the upcoming season at Triple-A Charlotte.