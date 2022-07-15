site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
White Sox's Seby Zavala: Receives Friday off
RotoWire Staff
Zavala is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Twins.
Zavala started the past three games and will take a seat for Friday's contest. Reese McGuire will work behind the plate Friday in Zavala's place.
