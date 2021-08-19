site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
White Sox's Seby Zavala: Retreats to bench
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Zavala isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Athletics.
Zavala went hitless in three at-bats Wednesday and will head to the bench for the second time in the last three games. Zack Collins will start at catcher and bat ninth.
