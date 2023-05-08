Zavala is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Royals.

Zavala had started at catcher in three of the White Sox's previous four games, in part due to the fact that Yasmani Grandal had been limited to designated-hitter duties while dealing with a back spasm. With Grandal reprising his usual duties behind the plate Monday, Zavala will retreat to the bench and may see more sporadic playing time moving forward.