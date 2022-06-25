Zavala isn't starting Saturday's game against Baltimore.
Zavala went 3-for-10 with two doubles, a run, a walk and six strikeouts over his last four games, and he'll retreat to the bench for the third time in the last four matchups. Reese McGuire is starting behind the dish and batting ninth.
