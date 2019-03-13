White Sox's Seby Zavala: Sent to minors
Zavala was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte.
The expectation is that Zavala will be the White Sox's No. 3 catcher this year, playing at Triple-A until an injury opens up playing time on the big-league roster.
